Westmont women’s basketball wins over Southeastern of Florida

Team goes into new year with undefeated record for first time

Westmont Women’s Basketball, ranked second in the NAIA, finished off 2022 with a 67-60 win over Southeastern of Florida (6-8) to extend its overall record to 12-0. This is the first time in program history that the Warriors will carry an undefeated record into the new year.

The Warriors were originally scheduled to play Health Sciences and Pharmacy (Mo.) on Friday as part of the Westmont Holiday Classic. However, the Eutectics had their flights canceled by Southwest Airlines and were unable to find alternate transportation.

Southeastern took an early lead in today’s game and was up 23-17 at the end of the first quarter of play. Gabby Suarez tallied nine of her game-high 25 points in the opening frame.

The Warriors’ defense stiffened in the second quarter, giving up just 12 points while scoring 20. Down by as much as seven points, Westmont battled back and caught Southeastern at 35 points apiece on a layup by Aleena Cook (4 points, 6 rebounds) with 1:38 to play before intermission. Stefanie Berberabe (21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) added a jumper in the final minute to give Westmont a 37-35 halftime advantage.

In the penultimate period, both teams scored 13 points with Westmont holding onto a two-point margin (50-48), headed into the final frame.

With just under a minute to play in the fourth quarter, the Fire’s Kiki Britzmann (10 points) hit two free throws to tie the game at 60. Berberabe was fouled on the Warriors’ next possession and awarded two free throws. After making the first, she missed the second but collected her own offensive rebound. She then bounce passed the ball inside to Destiny Okonkwo (12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks) who scored on the layup to put the Warriors on top 63-60.

After a dribbling error resulted in a turnover by Southeastern, Bailey Fong (3 points, 2 rebounds) inbounded the ball from the baseline to Okonkwo in the front court. Okonkwo, who was immediately fouled, stepped to the line and quickly drained both free throws to make it a 65-60 game.

After the Fire called timeout, Kate Goostrey (7 points, 2 rebounds) stole the inbound pass and was fouled as she broke for the basket. Her two free throws were also good, sealing the win for the Warriors.

Westmont will return to Golden State Athletic Conference action in the first week of January when they make their annual road trip to Northern California. On Thursday, Jan. 5, Westmont will take on William Jessup at 5:30 p.m. in Rocklin. Then on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Warriors will pay the Oaks of Menlo a visit. The game in Atherton is scheduled for a noon start.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

