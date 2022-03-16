Westmont women’s golf in second after first round of California Lutheran Regals Invitational

After the first day of competition in the California Lutheran Regals Invitational, Westmont Women’s Golf is in second place, just three strokes out of first place. California Lutheran posted a score of 324 after 18 holes while the Warriors shot a 327.

Westmont is 11 strokes ahead of third-place Whittier and 14 ahead of Occidental who is in fourth.

“We talked last night in the team meeting about trending – we are on the right track,” said Westmont head coach Josh Ault. “Today, they showed it. When preparation meets belief, in reality you get results.”

Junior Kat Bevill, who notched a seven-over 79, is tied for third, one stroke behind Maya Gosh of Occidental and Ashley Zook of California Lutheran.

Westmont’s Charlie Bloom and Drew Thompson are tied for sixth place with four other golfers after shooting an 82. Serena Jonay Garcia produced an 84 and is tied for 14th. Just one stroke farther back is Melinda Amick who is tied for 16th.

“This is the best overall team performance top to bottom for a first round,” stated Ault. “We as coaches have been preaching belief and trust – believing in themselves that they are enough, and trust in our team and in the course strategy. We are well prepared and the women have put in the work.”

The Warriors return to Moorpark Country Club for tomorrow’s final round.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

