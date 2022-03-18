Westmont women’s golf team places third at invitational

MOORPARK — The second day of the California Lutheran Invitational proved challenging for the Westmont women’s golf team, which slipped from second place after the first day to finish third after day two.

After posting a team score of 327 on Monday, the Warriors shot 342 on Tuesday for a combined 693. On the second day, Occidental matched Westmont’s Monday score and moved ahead of the Warriors by one stroke to claim second place.

“The Westmont women’s team is clearly trending (upward) and the results are showing this,” said Westmont head coach Josh Ault. “So we will just continue to trust the process and believe in what we are doing as a team. Sure, it stings a little but it’s a good reminder that every shot counts.

“It was an impressive showing, and there is more (that was) gained than lost,” noted Ault.

Freshman Charlie Bloom led the Warriors on Tuesday, shooting a six-over 78 for a two-day total of 160. She finished tied for fifth place, four strokes behind Brianna McNelly of Whitworth (Wash.). McNelly entered the day tied with Bloom, but produced a two-over par 74 to claim the first-place trophy.

The Warriors entered just three men in the invitational and as a result were not eligible for a team score.

Mason Mancasola recorded rounds of 78 and 76 to finish with a two-day total of 154 (10 over) and a tie for 19th place out of 58 golfers. Brock Yurkovich posted a first-round score of 83, but then dropped six strokes on the second day to finish with total of 160.

Both the men’s and women’s team will be back in action on March 28 and 29 when they compete in the San Diego Christian Invitational at the Singing Hill Golf Resort.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

