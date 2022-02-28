Westmont women’s, men’s tennis teams defeat Rocklin

ROCKLIN — The Westmont tennis teams had themselves a day up in Rocklin, as both the men’s and women’s teams came away with 7-0 wins. For Westmont men’s tennis (2-3, 2-0 GSAC), they have now opened their conference slate with back-to-back wins. For Westmont women’s tennis (3-4, 1-0 GSAC), they picked up the win of their official GSAC opener.

On the women’s side, Emily Peterson and Francesca Aguirre got things started on the right track when they won 6-0 on court two to open doubles play. Rachal Jackson and Christine Hemry found similar success on court one, when they defeated Aysha Hayes and Nicollet Alexander 6-2.

William Jessup did not have enough players to play a third doubles match, and forfeited on court three.

In singles play, Hemry got opened the scoring with a 6-0, 6-0 win on court. Aguirre followed suit with a 6-1, 6-0 win of her own on court three. On court two, Peterson defeated Alexander 6-3, 6-1, and on court five, Sophia Ostovany defeated Danielle Akabane 6-1, 6-2.

Jessup forfeited in court six. On court, rounding out the clean sweep, Jackson defeated Hayes 6-2, 6-4.

On the men’s side, Joseph Hemry and Owen Vander Ark got the Warriors off to a solid start with a 6-0 win on court two. On court one, Logan Thompson and Ethan Ha outdueled Sam Smith and Jordan Lenney 6-4.

Jessup forfeited on court three.

In singles play, Tristan Wright made quick work of Lenney on court four, winning 6-1, 6-1. Vander Ark was the next Warrior to tally a win, recording a 6-1, 6-2 over Aidan Sauer on court three. On court two, Ethan Ha defeated Noah Moeckelann 6-2, 6-1. Finally, on court one, Thompson got the better of Smith by a score of 6-2, 6-3.

Both teams return to action on Friday, March 4, when the Biola Eagles come to town. The women are scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. and the men are scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

