Westmont women’s soccer reins in Mustangs

Down 1-0 in the first half, #15 Westmont women’s soccer (7-0-3, 2-0-1 GSAC) corralled the Mustangs of The Master’s (2-7-2, 0-2-1) and scored twice to post their seventh win of the season. Andie Siegel and Karly Kingsley recorded the Warriors’ goals in the comeback.

“Master’s is a tough place between the size of the field and a very windy game,” noted Westmont head coach Jenny Jaggard. “We didn’t play our game today, but we scored two absolutely phenomenal goals and found a way.”

Mary Mobley provided the Mustangs with their goal in the 14th minute of play. Ellie Radmilovich took a corner that resulted a scramble in front of the net. Mobley’ goal put an end to the chaos, giving The Master’s the early advantage.

“Our energy was low right after the goal,” acknowledged Jaggard. “After playing another 10 minutes, the team got themselves back together and started to work back into it.”

The equalizer was scored in the 42nd minute off a free kick by Siegel.

“Free kicks are becoming Ande’s signature,” reported Jaggard. “It had to be 35 yards out and an absolute rocket into the right corner. It was like the ones she scored at OUAZ and at Cal Lutheran. I’ve never seen a player at this level that can hit a ball like that.”

The sophomore now has four goals on the season, three the result of long-distance free kicks.

The goal winner came off the foot of Kingsley in the 60th minute.

“Karly set herself up,” said Jaggard. “She was playing at the outside of the diamond. A ball was played out to her, she took an incredible touch forward, realized that the defender had overstepped, cut it central, then dribbled diagonally across the field on her left side. Then, she hit an unbelievable shot, driven low to the left corner, slipping it right underneath the goalkeeper. It couldn’t have been a more perfect finish. Both of these goals today made me so excited.”

The goal was the second of the season for the senior midfielder.

“They definitely answered,” said Jaggard of her team’s rally. “We struggle with a game like this with balls bouncing in the air so much. There was so much scrapping and bouncing and we weren’t able to get the ball smoothly rolling on the floor. But they stepped up. Overall, I think we have a good bounce-back mentality. They are fighters and don’t throw-in the towel.

“Taylie Scott did a good job holding the fort down in the back today. She needed a lot of composure with all those bouncing balls and the scrappiness of Master’s in the box. Kailey Meyer kept us in the game with a couple of really big saves.”

With the win, Westmont finds itself in a tie with Ottawa (Ariz.) (8-2-1, 2-0-1) for second place in the GSAC standings with seven points (two points for a win and one for a tie). Vanguard (7-2-2, 3-0) sits atop the standings with nine points.

On Saturday, Westmont will return to Thorrington field as part of Homecoming festivities. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. It will be the first time the Warriors will play on their home field in more than a month.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com