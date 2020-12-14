Westmont women’s swim team wins virtual event

The Westmont women’s swimming team conducted its second virtual meet of the season on Saturday. The format has each team competing in its own

pool, complete with officials. The times are then compiled together to

determine finish results and team scores.

Saturday’s meet was a dual meet against NAIA opponent Simpson, who entered

competitors in just two events. The Warriors won by a score of 168-13.

“They all did such a great job,” Westmont head coach Jill Jones Lin said in a statement.

“It has been such a hard year. We stayed (on campus) through Thanksgiving

and trained. We really haven’t been talking about this meet, but it has

been the capstone to this fall.

“They did a great job in the relays. We have a lot of swimmers injured

right now who aren’t able to swim. So, putting together whomever we could,

the women stepped up and raced very well.”

In the final event of the day, Bridget Hoth, Rian Lewandowski, Morgan

Shattuck and Gaby Rego posted a time of 1:48.43 in the 200-yard freestyle

relay.

“I felt like we killed it,” Rego said. “It is super exciting to be on

that relay and to be able to swim with those women. They are all so fast

and they all inspire me. Being able to go last after seeing them all kill

it motivated me to try my best.”

The meet started with Lewandowski, Hoth, Ceili Smaw and Shattuck swimming

the 200 yard medley relay in a time of 2:02.94.

Hoth, a freshman from Kansas City, Missouri, recorded a NAIA National

Championship provisional qualification time of 25.37 to win the 50-yard

freestyle.

“We knew she could do it,” said Lin. “She has been swimming it in practice.

She just needed to get out and do it.”

— Gerry Fall