Westmont women’s swim team wins virtual event

The Westmont women’s swimming team conducted its second virtual meet of the season on Saturday. The format has each team competing in its own
pool, complete with officials. The times are then compiled together to
determine finish results and team scores.
Saturday’s meet was a dual meet against NAIA opponent Simpson, who entered
competitors in just two events. The Warriors won by a score of 168-13.
“They all did such a great job,” Westmont head coach Jill Jones Lin said in a statement.
“It has been such a hard year. We stayed (on campus) through Thanksgiving
and trained. We really haven’t been talking about this meet, but it has
been the capstone to this fall.
“They did a great job in the relays. We have a lot of swimmers injured
right now who aren’t able to swim. So, putting together whomever we could,
the women stepped up and raced very well.”
In the final event of the day, Bridget Hoth, Rian Lewandowski, Morgan
Shattuck and Gaby Rego posted a time of 1:48.43 in the 200-yard freestyle
relay.
“I felt like we killed it,” Rego said. “It is super exciting to be on
that relay and to be able to swim with those women. They are all so fast
and they all inspire me. Being able to go last after seeing them all kill
it motivated me to try my best.”
The meet started with Lewandowski, Hoth, Ceili Smaw and Shattuck swimming
the 200 yard medley relay in a time of 2:02.94.
Hoth, a freshman from Kansas City, Missouri, recorded a NAIA National
Championship provisional qualification time of 25.37 to win the 50-yard
freestyle.
“We knew she could do it,” said Lin. “She has been swimming it in practice.
She just needed to get out and do it.”
— Gerry Fall