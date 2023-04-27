Westmont women’s tennis advances in GSAC Tournament

For the first time all season, Westmont women’s tennis (3-18) finally had the lineup they envisioned back in January. After a flurry of injuries, illness, and other obscure obstacles, the finally full-strength Warriors put it all together to defeat Arizona Christian 4-1 in the Opening Round of the GSAC Tournament.

“Confidence wise, it made a big difference having everybody ready to go,” said Westmont head coach Cade Pierson. “It’s our first conference match of the year where everyone in our true-lineup was healthy. Knowing that definitely gave us a bit of a spark, and it was nice to see them perform and come away with a good feeling today.”

In doubles, Francesca Aguirre and Sophia Ostovany led the way, winning their match by a score of 6-3. Then, with the doubles-point clincher, Arden Samuels and Liska Knight came out victorious on two by a score of 7-6 (4).

“Doubles set the tone and had a little bit of everything,” noted Pierson. “Our one’s had a really solid win against a team they lost to earlier in the year. That doubles team that they beat is debatably the top of the conference. Our two’s and three’s had some highs and lows, but our two’s really stepped it up to close it out.

“I was really proud of our ability to finish in doubles.”

In singles, the only match Arizona Christian would take came on one, where Deondra Bacchus bested Aguirre 6-1, 6-0. On the latter half of courts, however, Westmont put the match away for good.

On five, Justie Spizter defeated Emma Troyer 6-1, 6-0, and on six, Liska Knight bested Jasmine Thompson by the same score. With the official match clincher, Sabina Salva defeated Kendral Farrell 6-4, 6-0, giving the Warriors a trip to the conference semis.

“Four, five, and six closed it out,” smiled Pierson. “I think that shows, when we’re at full strength, the depth that our lineup truly has. It was nice to see them perform in the way that we had hoped leading up to this day.

“Sabina stood out, especially, after having a tough start in that first set. She was down 3-0 in the first set, but turned it around and controlled it from there. Then on five and six, Justie and Liska just took care of business.

“It was a great match for us, and we’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

