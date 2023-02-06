Westmont women’s tennis falls to Point Loma

Westmont Women’s Tennis (0-5) continued their pre-GSAC schedule on Saturday, when they went head-to-head with the Point Loma Sea Lions. The Sea Lions controlled the match from the start, first taking the doubles point before cruising in singles to a 7-0 victory.

“I’ve got mixed feelings about today,” said Westmont head coach Cade Pierson. “Obviously we were playing a tough opponent today, but these are the kinds of opponents we need to get comfortable playing. We started strong in doubles and had really good energy, but the fact is we didn’t maintain it.

“They elevated their intensity and we didn’t elevate ours. I wouldn’t say our energy went completely downhill, but you need to be able to raise your efforts as the match goes on, and we didn’t.”

In doubles the Sea Lions took matches on courts three and one, claiming the first point of the day. On three, Faith Pearson and Joelle Lanz defeated Sabina Salva and Logan Jackson 6-2, and on one, Arianna Audelo and Amanda Letzring beat Arden Samuels and Liska Knight 6-3.

In singles play the clubs elected to play all six matches through, with Sea Lions sweeping their way to victory. Rachel Whittington got the Sea Lions on the board first, making quick work of Knight on court six by a score of 6-0, 6-1. Point Loma followed up the court six victory with wins on three and two, where Angelique Friedrich and Lanz defeated Samuels and Sophia Ostovany.

With the official clincher, Thelma Sepulveda defeated Justie Spitzer 6-1, 6-3 on five.

“Nothing was broken, but it just wasn’t as good as it needed to be today,” reflected Pierson. “We did a good job of resetting in singles, but they did the simple things better than we did. They were more disciplined in their shot selection, and didn’t do anything we wouldn’t expect, but they just executed in a way we didn’t.

“It was a tough day. Some people played some tough matches, but some other people just didn’t play as well as they could have. We know what we have to get better at.”

The Warriors return to action on Thursday, Feb. 9, when they travel down south to battle UC Riverside.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

