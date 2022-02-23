Westmont women’s tennis team defeats Eagles

IRVINE — The Westmont women’s tennis team (2-4) competed against the Concordia-Irvine Eagles (3-3) Saturday and won its second consecutive match, this time by a score of 4-3. After getting swept in doubles play, Westmont responded by taking four of the six singles matches to claim the victory in comeback fashion.

“I’m really proud of the way our team competed,” said Westmont associate head coach Cade Pierson. “I think we overcame much more than the score to earn the comeback win. Everyone did a great job of staying focused on each match one point at a time.”

In doubles play, Concordia’s Maya Arksey and Jennifer Jolin defeated Westmont’s Francesca Aguirre and Sophia Ostovany 6-1 on court three. Then on court one, the Eagles clinched the doubles point when Alyssa Zayat and Tiffany Carrillo bested Rachal Jackson and Emily Peterson 6-2.

On court two, Westmont’s Christine Hemry and Olivia Madarang fell to Alicia De Re and Kimia Rahmani 6-4.

“While we didn’t win any of our doubles matches, I was satisfied with the way we performed,” Pierson said. “The matches were a lot closer than the scores indicated, and our opponents earned the points they got against us.”

In singles play, on court four, Madarang claimed the first set 6-3, before, unfortunately, retiring before the beginning of the second set.

Kaley Houshmand got Westmont on the board with a two-set victory over Jolin on court six, and from there, the Warriors began chipping away.

All three of Westmont’s remaining wins went to the final set.

On court five, Ostovany dropped the first set to De Re 7-6, before claiming the next two sets 7-5 to win the match. On court three, in similar fashion, Aguirre dropped set one 6-2 to Zayat, before responding with 6-1 and 7-5 victories to win the match.

On court one, Jackson took the first set from Carrillo 7-6, before dropping set two 6-1. In the final set, Jackson prevailed with a 6-4 win, and the Warriors had their match-clinching fourth point.

“In singles, we competed as Warriors, in every meaning of the word,” said Pierson. “My change-over conversations with each of them during their matches were centered on keeping things simple. I reminded them to focus solely on what they could control, rather than what they couldn’t.

“Just like in our last match, our fitness played a key role in this victory. We played like we wanted it more and we had the endurance to back it up. As long as I’ve been at Westmont, we haven’t beaten Concordia until today, or even come close. Not a lot of players and coaches get the opportunity to pour into the same program that poured into them. I’m proud and grateful to be a Warrior every day, but achievements like today make it even sweeter.”

The Warriors go for their third straight win nSaturday when they face William Jessup on Rocklin, for what will be their first GSAC match.

Note: Westmont’s original GSAC opener was also scheduled for this past Saturday, Feb. 19, against Westcliff. The match has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com