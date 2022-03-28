Westmont women’s tennis team defeats San Diego Christian

The Westmont women’s tennis (7-9, 5-2 GSAC) went head-to-head with San Diego Christian (3-6, 3-2 GSAC) Saturday in La Jolla.

Due to time restrictions at the venue, the two clubs began in singles play as opposed to doubles.

Due to the Warriors’ hot start, Westmont clinched a victory over San Diego Christian before the beginning of doubles, ultimately taking the match 5-1.

“I’m really proud of our performance today,” said Westmont Associate Head Coach Cade Pierson. “We have a knack for attracting weird situations. I think very few matches this year have gone according to plan, whether it be because of time or weather. Today was along the lines of those experiences.

“We were playing at a beautiful venue, but with a tight time constraint, so at the last minute we found out we were going to start in singles.”

In singles, Rachal Jackson made quick work of Anthea Weiland by a score of 6-1, 6-2 on one. On four and six, Christine Hemry and Kaley Houshmand saw similar success, posting 6-4, 6-2 and 6-1, 7-5 wins, respectively.

Also taking a singles match was Francesca Aguirre on three, by a score of 7-5, 6-0. Sophia Ostovany was the lone Warrior to drop a match for the Warriors, who clinched victory before the beginning of doubles.

“We hopped out on the court and played really smart tennis from the start,” said Pierson. “Part way through, our time was up on the court, so some of our players had to stop and treat it like a rain delay, basically. Despite that, we did a really good job staying composed and fighting through.

“Rachal has done a great job keeping her mental composure, and she has really been working on that. Francesca played a really good match. She had a tougher first set, and then really dominated in the second. Christine also played a really good match — and against an opponent she had lost against in their previous two matches.”

Regardless of the match’s already determined outcome, the club’s still proceeded to compete in doubles at day’s end. In doubles play, the Warriors carried their momentum and took all three matches.

On one, Jackson and Hemry came out victorious 6-4 over Wieland and Angelika Sidorov, and on two, Emily Peterson and Aguirre defeated Franzi Niederle and Tatiana Harvey 6-3.

Logan Jackson and Ostovany completed the doubles sweep with a 7-5 win on court three.

“Today, we came out and took charge from the beginning,” said Pierson. “Doubles was solid. Rachal and Christine took an early lead, and their opponents stepped it up as the match went on. They had to fight through some nerves to pull it out, but they did well.

“Emily and Francesca have had a lot of rough losses, but today they really stepped it up and found a way to win convincingly. Sophia and Logan played really good doubles as well. They communicated well and played up to the level that they have been at lately.”

Pierson’s Warriors return to action Friday when they take on the UC Irvine Anteaters. Then the club has one final GSAC regular season match, on April 9 against Marymount, before heading to Arizona for the GSAC Tournament.

