Westmont’s Brown named GSAC Player of the Week

Westmont College athlete Jared Brown was named last week’s Player of the Week by the Golden State Athletic Conference.

ALISO VIEJO — After leading Westmont to its first win over The Master’s since 2016, junior guard Jared Brown has been named the Golden State Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

This is the first time Brown has received the honor.

“I’m proud of Jared,” said Westmont head basketball coach Landon Boucher. “He played with a lot of heart on Saturday.”

During Saturday’s 78-66 victory, Brown led the Warriors with a team-high 21 points, while shooting eight of 10 from the free throw line down the stretch, allowing Westmont to protect their lead. Brown’s biggest contribution of the night however, was his defense.

Westmont forced The Master’s to commit 20 turnovers on Saturday, and seven of those were caused by the active hands of Brown, who collected a new career high in steals.

“Jared made some big free throws down the stretch,” noted Boucher, “but him collecting four of his seven steals in the second half was really the difference maker. His defense and rebounding has been important for us as a team, but it also helped him individually get into a rhythm on the offensive end.”

Brown, one of the club’s longest tenured players, has begun his junior year averaging 18.7 points per game along with an average of 5.5 rebounds per game and 23 total assists.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

