Westmont’s Chaisson named Athlete of the Week

COURTESY PHOTOS

Westmont swimmer Ella Chaisson, also shown below, has been named the Pacific Collegiate Swim

Conference NAIA Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.

For the second time this season, Ella Chaisson has been named the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference NAIA Athlete of the Week.

During Westmont’s two dual meets with Alaska Fairbanks last weekend, Chaisson won four individual events (100 and 200 yard breaststrokes, 200 and 400 yard individual medleys) and swam the breaststroke on two winning relay events (200 and 400 yard medley relays). The sophomore scored 58 points for the Warriors over the two meets, which Westmont won.

“In the process, Ella achieved the NAIA provisional standard in three events (200 and 400 yard individual medleys, 200 yard breaststroke),” noted Jones Lin.

“Ella has been deemed ‘Mother Goose’ on our team, because she is such a strong leader,” added Jones Lin. “She motivates her teammates to improve and always has a great attitude. When it comes to racing, she’s secretly very competitive and it is so fun to watch her push through the longer races and pull ahead of the pack.”

The Warriors return to action on Saturday, Nov. 12 when they compete in the Wyatt Balman Memorial Invitational hosted by Soka in Aliso Viejo.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com