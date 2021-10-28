Westmont’s Duckens named GSAC Player of the Week

COURTESY PHOTO

Westmont soccer player Grace Duckens has been named Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

ALISO VIEJO — As a result of her performance last week, Westmont’s Grace Duckens has been named the Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Duckens tallied four goals and one assist in Westmont’s games against Arizona Christian and Ottawa, Ariz.

On Oct. 21, the junior forward from Rancho Santa Margarita was involved in each of Westmont’s four goals against Arizona Christian (3-10-1, 0-6-1 GSAC). In the first half, Duckens connected with Grace Hotaling twice to put the Warriors ahead 2-0.

In the 22nd minute, Hotaling headed a ball that glanced off a defender and went 10 feet to the left of the goal. Duckens found herself alone with the ball and fired what turned out to be the goal winner into the far side netting.

Just 10 minutes later, the same pairing connected again. Hotaling sent a ball forward from the top of the 18 which found Duckens all alone. Duckens took a touch, then fired the ball into the far crease.

Westmont scored again in the 48th minute on a penalty kick by Daisy Alvarez. Duckens drew the foul in the box that precipitated the penalty kick.

In the 56th minute, Duckens earned an assist when she sent a ball from the right side to Teagan Matye who scored on the play.

Duckens also recorded two first-half goals against Ottawa (9-3-3, 3-1-3) on Saturday. The first came as a result of a rebound off the Spirit’s goalkeeper from a shot by Matye. Duckens charged the ball and fired into the back of the net to put the Warriors up 1-0.

With just 22 seconds remaining in the first half, Duckens struck again. Matye crossed the ball to Duckens at the top of the 18-yard box. Duckens took a touch to move the ball to her left foot, then bent a shot into the upper-right corner for the goal.

On the season, Duckens has produced five goals and three assists to lead the Warriors with 13 points (two points for a goal, one for an assist).

Westmont (9-1-2, 5-0-1) enters the final week of the regular season atop the GSAC standings. The Warriors finish up with two road games this week.

Tonight the Warriors will take on Menlo (9-2-2, 3-2-1) in Atherton. Then on Saturday, Westmont will play at William Jessup (9-3-2, 3-1-2) on its new turf field at the Rocklin campus.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: dmason@newspress.com