Westmont’s Hashimoto, Kistner named Players of the Week

Earlier this week, the Golden State Athletic Conference announced a pair of Westmont Warriors as conference athletes of the week.

After going 4-0 at a tournament in Omaha, Neb., sophomore Kaili Hashimoto was honored as GSAC Defender of the Week, and senior Keelyn Kistner was named GSAC setter of the week.

For Hashimoto, this is the first time she has received the honor, and for Kistner, this is the first time she’s been named setter of the week since April 5 of 2021.

In four matches last weekend, Hashimoto led the Warriors with 72 digs over matches, including a career-high 25 digs on Saturday against Grand View (Iowa). Then, against #12 Bellevue (Neb.), Hashimoto led the club with 14 digs as the Warriors swept the host-Bears.

For Kistner, she led the Warriors with 95 assists over the four matches. Against Grand View, Kistner recorded a season-high 28 assists, before leading the club with another 17 against Bellevue.

Hashimoto, Kistner, and the rest of the Warriors are back in action tonight at 7:00 p.m. when they host The Master’s Mustangs in both Westmont’s home and GSAC opener.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

