Westmont’s Heacock named Pitcher of the Week

COURTESY PHOTOS

Westmont pitcher Bradley Heacock has shown his talent for striking out the opposition.

ALISO VIEJO — For the second time in as many weeks, Westmont has itself a Golden State Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Sophomore right-hander Bradley Heacock is the next Warrior to earn the honor, following freshman Bryan Peck.

Heacock, who made 14 appearances in relief as a freshman, has seamlessly made the transition to a Warriors starting rotation that has been their biggest strength this season. In three starts, Heacock has earned the win in each contest while limiting the opposition to a .182 batting average.

On Feb. 12, Heacock was the first Warrior to take the mound in a road start, but the Yucaipa native still looked right at home. Heacock fired six shutout innings while striking out a career-high six batters against the Marymount Mariner in an eventual 10-0 win for the Warriors.

Overall, in 16 innings of work, the right-hander has struck out 15 while surrendering just two runs and one walk.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

