Westmont’s Kingsley honored by GSAC

Westmont senior Karly Kingsley has been named the Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Player of the Week after scoring four goals and registering an assist in two games last week.

“I’m really excited that this came together for her,” said Westmont head coach Jenny Jaggard. “I think it has been building this entire season. Karly is a very good player who is very consistent for us. She puts in a lot of work defensively and offensively is often the passer that leads to the assist. It was nice this week to see her get some goals and the assist on her record. She is extremely soccer savvy and reads the game well.”

Kingsley scored in the 36th minute of Thursday’s game against William Jessup. After receiving a pass from Grace Duckens, Kingsley took a shot from 20 yards out on the left-hand side that hit the bottom of the crossbar. The ball ricocheted off the crossbar, then hit the Jessup keeper in the back and bounced into the net.

On Saturday, Kingsley tallied three goals and an assist in the game against Menlo. Her first goal came in the eighth minute when Shayna Stock passed her the ball from the left touchline. Kingsley, who was 30 yards from the goal and unguarded, settled the ball before firing it just inside the near post.

Seven minutes later, Kingsley served a ball into the box that Reese Davidson headed into the goal, making it a 2-0 game.

In the 22nd minute, Duckens retrieved a ball from in front of the net and sent it back out to Kingsley. The senior ran onto the ball and sent it inside the far post, resulting in a 5-0 score.

Kingsley scored the final goal of the 8-0 game in the 51st minute. Ande Siegel sent a corner kick to Sadie Hill who was 20 yards out on the right side. Hill settled the ball then fired toward the goal. Kingsley, redirected the ball to the far post to complete a hat trick, the first of her career.

With nine goals and three assists on the season, Kingsley ranks second on the team in goals scored and in points accumulated (two for a goal, one for an assist).

The Warriors won the GSAC Regular Season Championship last week and earned the top seed in the upcoming GSAC Tournament. Westmont has a bye in this week’s quarterfinal games and is preparing for the semifinals that will take place on the team’s home field on November 10. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at Westmont at 1 p.m.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

