Westmont’s Phoebe Minch named GSAC Defender of the Week

“Phoebe (Minch) has been a steady and positive component of both our offense and defense all season,” said Westmont head coach Ruth McGolpin, “and she has continued to grow as an internal part of our Warrior program.”

After helping Westmont to another pair of conference wins last week, star sophomore Phoebe Minch has been named Golden State Athletic Conference Defender of the Week for Women’s Volleyball.

Minch was honored as GSAC Attacker of the Week back on Sept. 14, but this is the first Defender of the Week honor for the sophomore in her collegiate career.

Over two matches last week, Minch carried a reception percentage of .960, while also tallying 33 digs. Minch averaged 3.67 digs per set over the week, and also tallied five blocks.

Minch tallied 16 digs and three blocks down in Costa Mesa on Friday night, before adding another 17 digs and two blocks against Life Pacific at home on Saturday. On the season, Minch leads the club with 304 digs, averaging a team-high 3.04 per set.

Minch and the Warriors carry a three-game winning streak into this Friday night when they host Hope International in Murchison Gym at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on the athletics.westmont.edu.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

