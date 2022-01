The Westmont men’s basketball team will host Ottawa, Ariz., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

On the same day, the No. 5-ranked Westmont women’s basketball team will go on the road and play against the Ottawa team at 5:30 p.m.

Both teams will host Arizona Christian on Saturday. The women’s teams will play at noon, followed by the men at 2 p.m.

And the Montecito college’s women’s swimming team will host Simpsons & The Master’s at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

— Dave Mason