Wet weather to continue through Thursday

After Monday’s rain, a wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue through Thursday according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Barbara and most surrounding areas had light rain Monday, with the lightest being .11 inches in New Cuyama and the heaviest being .69 inches at the Santa Barbara Airport and Goleta. Lompoc saw .2 inches while .35 inches fell in Santa Maria.

Temperatures were seasonally cold on Monday. The highs were a cool 49 in New Cuyama, 55 in Lompoc, 54 in Goleta, 52 at the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, 55 in Santa Maria and a cooler 50 in Santa Ynez.

Some areas approached freezing temperatures Monday with a low of 32 in New Cuyama and Santa Ynez. The rest of yesterday’s lows were 35 in Lompoc, 35 in Goleta, 40 at the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and 37 in Santa Maria.

All numbers are from the National Weather Service.

Though the rain mainly tapered off in the evening, another weather system is expected to move through between Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to remain significantly below average for this time of year.

After the weather system moves through on Wednesday and Thursday, dry weather is expected Friday through the upcoming holiday weekend.

