Wharf Wednesday to feature Paradise Kings

COURTESY PHOTO

The Paradise Kings will perform Feb. 2 during Wharf Wednesday at Stearns Wharf.

SANTA BARBARA — The best view of Santa Barbara is from Stearns Wharf. And organizers say the best time to experience that view is during Wharf Wednesdays.

To celebrate the wharf’s 150th birthday, merchants are offering specials on the first Wednesday of every month during 2022.

The next Wharf Wednesday on Feb. 2 will feature live music by the Paradise Kings. This free concert will take place 4 to 6 p.m. in the Harbor Restaurant parking lot.

The Paradise Kings play a variety of covers and original material that includes rock, blues and a few swing tunes.

Stay tuned to stearnswharf.org for further announcements on music and other events that will take place throughout the year.

The big anniversary bash will be on Oct. 8.

— Katherine Zehnder