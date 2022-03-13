Wharf Wednesdays on Stearns Wharf begin April 6

COURTESY PHOTO

The band Do Not Harm will perform April 6 during Wharf Wednesdays on Stearns Wharf.

In honor of Stearns Wharf’s 150th anniversary, the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association will hold Wharf Wednesdays beginning at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

The events are free.

The first one is scheduled for April 6 with live music by the Do No Harm Band, and others are set for May 4 with Out of the Blue music and June 1 with Tequila Mockingbird.

Included will be an historic cannon firing, festive treats, wine tasting, palm reading, the Library-on-the-Go outreach van, a child-friendly water taxi and harbor tours, and sales of jewelry, toys, clothing, seafood and cocktails.

For more information, visit stearnswharf.org/stearns-wharf-to-celebrate-150th-anniversary/ for the remainder of the summer concerts and other events that will take place throughout the year.

The big anniversary bash will be Oct. 8.

When Stearns Wharf was completed in 1872, it became the longest deep-water wharf between San Pedro and San Francisco. Named for its builder, local lumberman John P. Stearns, the wharf served the passenger and freight shipping needs of California’s south coast for more than a century. For more information, visit www.stearnswharf.org.

