Wharf Wednesdays to celebrate Stearns Wharf’s 150 birthday

There’s no better view of Santa Barbara than from Stearns Wharf, and there’s no better time to experience it than on Wharf Wednesdays. To celebrate Stearns Wharf’s 150th birthday, Wharf Merchants are offering specials on the first Wednesday of every month in 2022.

Wharf Wednesday on Sept. 7 will also feature live music by The Academy. The free concert will rock the wharf from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will start by firing the historic cannon.

The Academy is a Santa Barbara-based rock band that has been performing around the area for eight years. They specialize in dishing up their own signature interpretation of the best pop and rock, blues, funk, groove and dance classics.

Duel vocalists Whitney DeTar and Dante Brunetto offer face melting, leg shaking performances while being accompanied by Santa Barbara legends Craig Thatcher (drums), Daniel Bagdazian (bass) and Gus DeTar (keytar).

Visit stearnswharf.org/stearns-wharf-to-celebrate-150th-anniversary/ for the remainder of the summer concerts and other events that will take place throughout the year.

The big anniversary bash will be Oct. 8.

The Stearns Wharf Merchants Association represents the merchants and business owners on Stearns Wharf, which is located at the end of State Street between East Beach and the Santa Barbara Harbor. For more information, visit www.stearnswharf.org.

