What a drag!

Alpha Resource Center hosts plane pull fundraiser at SB Airport

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A team of participants compete to pull an Alaska Airlines passenger jet during the Alpha Resource Center’s Inaugural Plane Pull fundraiser at the Santa Barbara Airport on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Alpha Resource Center hosted their first inaugural plane pull fundraiser in collaboration with Alaska Airlines and the Santa Barbara Airport.

“This is an inaugural event and will hopefully build a relationship which will lead to this becoming an annual event,” Angelica Duas, marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Airport, told the News-Press. The center raised over $46,000 during the event, well surpassing their goal of $25,000.

“The funds raised go to support all of our programs and services including our upcoming workforce development program and culinary program. In our culinary program a chef will train participants to make meals, and we plan to launch a cafe in our Slingshot Gallery, with participants making and serving food and checking people out,” Jeff Henson, director of development for Alpha Resource Center, told the News-Press.

The presenting sponsor for the event was Alaska Airlines, who provided an E175 aircraft for teams of 10 to pull. The teams competed with each other for the fastest time, as well as in fundraising. Teams from a variety of organizations and families throughout Santa Barbara came with that competitive spirit.

The Alpha Resource Center’s team post in front of the team.

“Alaska Airlines came to mind as a partnership and they were completely on board with this. Alaska Airlines has been an amazing partner,” said Ms. Daus.

“As a main sponsor of this event, Alaska Airlines believes that this is important because we fully support the Mission of the Alpha Resource Center … We want to also help support families, create more opportunities for them, and to foster belonging by supporting this charity fundraiser event. Some of our core values also align with Alpha Resource Center’s. What a great way to bring the community together and to get one of our planes to be used in this event! It was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up as we grow our presence & involvement in the Santa Barbara community,” Franco Finn, California community relations and engagement manager for Alaska Airlines, told the News-Press in an email.

The fundraiser was sponsored by Alaska Airlines, Santa Barbara Airport, Signature Flight Services, Coastal Aircraft Maintenance and Ivan Bar. Signature Flight Services sponsored the venue.

“The event took place in front of a hanger leased by Signature,” said Ms. Daus.

Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara Executive Director Joshua Weitzman speaks during the event.

“Alaska Airlines over the last 90 years has always made it a priority to support the local communities we serve. We want to grow our routes and network within California and so it was fitting for us to align with a non-profit like Alpha Resource Center in the Santa Barbara community. This event also comes at a great time, as we want to promote within California our new Flight Pass Program. Flight Pass is a brand new subscription plan for tickets on Alaska Airlines for flights within California, Nevada and Arizona. We are the only domestic airline carrier with this type of unique flight program. With Flight Pass, you lock in discounted pricing for roundtrip flights bi-monthly or monthly for a full year. It allows you to easily plan trips to explore, visit family and friends, conduct business for the next full year, and enjoy the same great benefits of Alaska Airlines that our travelers have come to love. Travelers can visit www.AlaskaAir.com/FlightPass to learn more about this program,” said Mr. Finn.

There were 14 teams which pulled the aircraft. The teams were Renaud’s Patisserie (Winner of Open Division ), Alpha Resource Center (team of staff and participants), Team Kevin (Paul Bowen – Airport Commissioner’s team), Powerful Propellers (the top fundraising team), City Haulers ( a group of city employees), Mighty Mustangs (Monroe Elementary), Grounded Flight (Alpha Exec. Dir. team), Echelon Santa Barbara Cycling Club, Zia Group, Signature Flight Services, Santa Barbara Civil Air Patrol (winner of Public Safety Division), Santa Barbara Airport, Above All Aviation and Team Newell (airport employee’s team).

Above and at bottom, a team pulls the jet during the Plan Pull on Saturday.

‘We put a call out to the Santa Barbara community for volunteers who were badged individuals with security clearance. We had six of these volunteers show up. This team was led by Benjamin Westergren, an operations supervisor for SBA. This team was in charge of maintaining the fence barrier and the safety and security of the event,” said Ms. Daus.

“I think it was a great success. We had no issues and ended super early. Four teams pulled and then the plane was pushed back allowing us to move quickly through teams. Everyone had a great time cheering each other on,” said Ms. Daus.

“I didn’t hear one negative comment. Everyone was so excited and wanted to do it next year and get more teams out. We can’t thank the airport and the city of SBA enough. It came off with no issues and was a smooth operation,” said Mr. Henson.

“We would like to thank the sponsors and Jeff at Alpha Resource and the staff. We would also like to thank our SBA staff. It took our entire team at SBA. Thank everyone who came out and supported the event. We are so proud and honored to be a part of the Santa Barbara community,” said Ms. Daus.

“I really want to thank everyone involved from the airport to Alaska airlines. I also want to thank the community and all those that came out to make this fundraiser a success for Alpha Resource Center,” said Mr. Henson.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com