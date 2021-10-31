What about herd immunity?

As of Oct. 14, 69.7% of the eligible population of Santa Barbara County is fully vaccinated. We were told for months that once 65-70% of our population was vaccinated, we would have reached herd immunity. We ran out to get vaccinated to achieve that goal.

Once we did our part, we suddenly no longer hear anything about herd immunity. What changed?

Don’t tell me the new variants because we are also told that the vaccinations we received worked on all the variants. Now our government (federal, state, and even local) want to force even higher vaccination levels by threatening people with losing their livelihood (jobs). Remember when we called nurses, police and fire personnel heroes because they continued to work during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we call them unemployed unless they are vaccinated. Go figure!

So 69.7% of our population has been vaccinated, plus many, many more who got COVID, recovered and now have natural antibodies. How many more must be vaccinated before we reach herd immunity?

I personally believe in getting vaccinated and have even gotten my booster shot. What I don’t believe in is government (at any level) forcing people to be vaccinated. Especially not at the threat of losing their jobs. Who are they putting at risk? Themselves in a worst-case scenario.

Quit moving the goalposts and acknowledge that the majority of our citizens have been vaccinated. Give us credit for doing what you asked us to do and stand by your target of 65-70% to reach herd immunity.

Your fear tactics are running very thin, and the public is sick of being threatened at every turn.

Michael Quigley

Carpinteria