What about other COVID-19 factors?

Special Report Part I of the News-Press article on COVID-19 (“Dealing with COVID, ” Oct. 31) fails to mention vaccinated superspreaders (like my Moderna 22-year-old) who unintentionally and unknowingly infect others and themselves are diagnosed with serious cases of COVID-19.

Why no mention of Ivermectin used to treat parasite infestations and the two Nobel-winning scientists who used this inexpensive drug in their treatment discoveries? Why hasn’t the FDA approved Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19? Could it be perhaps because of payoffs?

A CDC Advisory Board Member reportedly quietly received $437,250 from drug makers. Public Record Requests (plural) for payments to Anthony Fauci and other decision makers have gone unanswered resulting in lawsuits filed by Judicial Watch.

Your article fails to make note of the many healthy unvaccinated elders, like me who live, travel and don’t catch COVID-19 even in the tight confines of the local Milpas laundromat on Saturday nights filled to capacity with male coughing migrant workers —-why is that?

Every single local tax-funded and tax-exempt facility responsible for educating the public how to promote wellness and prevent illness — from UCSB, SBCC and SBUnified to Public Health, Cottage Hospital, and Neighborhood Clinics — has failed local residents.

It’s easy and highly profitable to inject; time-consuming and costly to educate. The feds didn’t use our tax dollars to educate but rather to transform us into total submission as Gov. Gavin Newsom correctly stated March 2020 in his lockdown mandate.

Apparently too few locals listened to Gov. Newsom’s speech or are submissive subjects: The end justifies the means.

Denice Spangler Adams

Gerontologist

Montecito