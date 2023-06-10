What are officials doing about the border?

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

Did you know Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with criminal kidnapping?

This is because Gov. DeSantis sent illegal border crossers to Sacramento on private jets.

Gov. Newsom, aren’t we a sanctuary state? You even said, we are open, send them here.

Since when is criminal kidnapping of interest with all the human trafficking in our state?

These illegals from Florida signed the paperwork and understood what they signed up for. They were even on video partying and celebrating that they got to go to California.

In the national response to the border crisis, what are our elected officials doing to protect us, our country, our state, county or city? What about our schools, housing, health care and budgets?

California is the largest sanctuary state. And it has the highest taxes, the highest housing costs, and the largest homeless population. Wonder why!

Then they all voted for the electric vehicle mandate, and now we find there is a shortfall of money to repair our roads due to a lack of gasoline tax. Gov. Newsom raised the registration fees on our vehicles to try to make up for it.

When will they ever think it all the way through before they put their demands on us?

CITY BUDGET HEARINGS

On to the Santa Barbara City council and the wrap-up of budget hearings:

After many meetings in which each department came forward with its proposed budgets with requested cuts of 5%, any council member could ask questions of each department with whys, whats, etc. Wednesday night, Finance Director Keith DeMartini presented his report with all the changes and requests made by the council in previous meetings.

Since the council requested these changes, you would have thought it would be a well-paced meeting. But no, it went for three and a half hours with questions.

If you don’t want to cut after-school programs, parks and recreation, and the library, then how about you look and see if you have paid the whole $800,000 to MIG on State Street Promenade yet, and if not, cancel the balance of their contract now.

Remember the $3-plus million you have spent on the promenade so far and now you are looking for cuts across the board in all city departments?

Cut SBACT and CITY NET until they put a stop to the importing of homeless people to Santa Barbara.

How about, since you are promoting so much road dieting (removal of vehicle lanes) and promoting bicycles, you could cut the car allowance for the city government?

We all know property taxes are high in Santa Barbara due to high property values. Yet Did You Know? has been shown that multiple properties don’t have to pay it at all, or as little as $47 per year for a multi-million-dollar property. We have written before about how all of the Santa Barbara Housing Authority properties are on this list.

DYK was given a published book from a local nonprofit, the Hudson Parker Foundation, which is getting the same deal. It has multiple properties in the city and county. That means more lost tax revenue.

Then you wonder why there isn’t enough money in the city budget to properly take care of our infrastructure. So the citizens voted to tax themselves (Measure C) with an additional 1% sales tax to help get everything taken care of. (There is also a 0.5% sales tax from the county.)

Last month during a city council meeting, Council Member Kristen Sneddon suggested using more Measure C money on the State Street Promenade, and this has to stop. Then, during the budget cries for our libraries, there was again the suggestion to use Measure C money.

Yes, we believe our main library needs to be open seven days a week. Maybe the previous council shouldn’t have spent $3-plus million to date on the promenade. (Mayor Randy Rowse wasn’t part of that vote)

Did You Know? learned the $3-pls million for the promenade came from Measure C fund.

Local citizen Jarrett Gorin, chairman of the oversight committee for Measure C, spoke during public comment for himself Wednesday night and said the following.

He held the Accountability Report on Measure C in his hands.

“In November 2017, Santa Barbara voters approved Measure C, which established a one-cent sales tax increase,” Mr. Gorin said. “The city of Santa Barbara uses the proceeds of the tax, currently estimated at $23.8 million per year, to fund critical infrastructure. Measure C requires an Annual Accountability Report showing how revenues from the prior year were used. Because Measure C revenues are not legally restricted, it is important that the community sees that the city is meeting its commitment to use Measure C to address critical infrastructure needs.”

We made it a full five years before individuals on the Santa Barbara City Council proposed raiding Measure C to cover shortfalls in the General Fund — exactly what voters were concerned about.

I guess that’s pretty good. But it doesn’t make it OK to start now.

Councilmember Sneddon said at a previous hearing that Measure C is for community needs such as recreation and libraries. That’s halfway correct.

“If ADA upgrades are required at a library, or the elevator needs to be replaced, that’s what Measure C is for. It isn’t for paying librarians’ salaries. That’s what the General Fund is for.

“If we want to build new recreational facilities or upgrades like the Ortega Park renovation, that’s what Measure C is for. If we want to pay staff to mow the grass at Ortega Park, that’s what the General Fund is for.

“I feel really strongly that diverting Measure C funds to cover General Fund expenditures — exactly what everyone was afraid would happen — is a betrayal of the public trust.

“I respectfully request that the council does not pursue that.”

There was a lot of public comment in support of the library and the airport, but also from the city employee union, which said they were underpaid and overworked. One claimed the golf course is in worse shape since it went to a private contractor.

We disagree! Ask the golfers, who say it’s never been in better shape. Union members also complained that they aren’t happy with their 4% raise and want 15%.

Reserves are to be left alone so we are protected when needed, yet they voted to use $680,000 Wednesday night. Did the previous mayor and city council put us in this predicament by spending more than $3 million on State Street Promenade to date? Or is it the $500,000 payout to the previous transportation manager? Or are they the lawsuits brought by employees?

With all that, Did You Know? found a 3-bedroom 2-bath condo advertised for student rental on San Andres Street for $8,295 per month. And we thought the Marc was expensive.

As we have written before, as long as our elected officials don’t put a cap on the number of out-of-county students at Santa Barbara City College, this will never end, and we will continue to lose housing for our workforce.

Editor’s note: News-Press staff writer Neil Hartstein, who writes about the city of Santa Barbara regularly, covered Wednesday’s budget hearings in a story that appeared in Thursday’s News-Press. You can still find the story at newspress.com.

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Saturdays in the Voices section.