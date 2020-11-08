What Biden and Harris would mean

The state of California and Santa Barbara County went overwhelmingly for the Biden-Harris ticket. What does that mean?

If they succeed, America will no longer be a republic with a capitalistic economy. It will become a socialist, government-controlled nation. Industries will be controlled by the government, and taxes and regulations will increase.

The media will be an arm of the government, and Big Tech will control social media through censorship.

Furthermore, there will be open borders and illegals from all over the world, including terrorist nations, flooding our borders for free healthcare, education or terrorist attacks. Forget about American citizens. And China will once again control our businesses. Finally, our economy will dive and the stock market may crash. (401Ks)

Good job, California and Santa Barbara County. The demise of our free Republic will start. And everyone who voted for the Harris-Biden ticket will have been responsible.

You will reap what you sow. Going into survival mode.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria

Editor’s note: The Voices section went to press before the latest Electoral College projections. You’ll find the latest news on today’s front page.