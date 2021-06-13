What happened to justice?

Tom Cole at analytics805.com has uncovered some questionable voting “practices” in Isla Vista U.C. housing complex known as Santa Catalina (old Francisco Torres) and filed a criminal complaint.

This letter is to reiterate that the News-Press’ “The Investigator,” Robert Eringer, (May 30, 2021) wrote an interesting article explaining Mr. Cole’s criminal complaint, which has apparently found a “black hole” in the county’s justice system. I, and many other concerned voters need to know what happened to the criminal complaint. Is the D.A., sheriff, UC Police, secretary of the state, Grand Jury going to shine some light on this? Something smells here!

Michael C. Schaumburg

Santa Barbara