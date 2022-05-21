Home Local What happened to the sun?
What happened to the sun?

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
Morning fog descends Thursday morning onto Elings Park in Santa Barbara. The overcast skies continued Friday, and there were some sprinkles in Goleta, where 0.02 inch of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service. More fog, clouds and cooler temperatures are forecast for today in Santa Barbara County, but the weather service said there will be a warming trend early next week.
