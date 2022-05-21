What happened to the sun?

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSMorning fog descends Thursday morning onto Elings Park in Santa Barbara. The overcast skies continued Friday, and there were some sprinkles in Goleta, where 0.02 inch of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service. More fog, clouds and cooler temperatures are forecast for today in Santa Barbara County, but the weather service said there will be a warming trend early next week. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER next post Bare shelves Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.