What I learned about Democrats

So Democrats say they “learned something” from the recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. And they intend to apply it during next year’s midterm election campaign.

Well, I did too.

Apparently, the Democrats’ playbook will include avoiding any discussion of the issues, false advertising, defamation of the character of their opponents and outrageous racist claims such as “Larry Elder is a white supremacist.” Elder, of course, is a self-described conservative/independent thinking black man from Compton who applied himself and achieved a successful career and who doesn’t fit with the Democratic Party’s narrative.

These plays — along with bribing voters with federal/state aid money prior to the election, the media covering up the handling of the current COVID-19 variant and the pitiful condition of our state — contribute to dumbing down the electorate.

Legions of unionized government employees, university professors, “Hollywood” personalities and the idle rich seemed to support policies that lead to high gas prices, unaffordable housing, lousy schools, endless homeless camps, high income taxes, subsidizing “stay at home” (unemployed) people in a job rich environment and the decriminalization of many crimes that directly impact our way of life.

As I approach 80 years old, I am glad I am nearing the end of this ride. Let the disinterested and misinformed who make up almost 70 percent of the electorate deal with results of failed Democratic policies.

Ron Fink

Lompoc