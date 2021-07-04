Imagine this pandemic thriller starring China

Henry Schulte

So I was thinking of writing a thriller novel with the following premise: What if a powerful country, let’s say China, wanted to gain even more power over the world but didn’t want to start a conventional war, at least not yet?

China, who has financial fingers in nearly all the major countries of the world needed a better strategy, something they could massage away the blame.

The perfect solution: Release a virus.

It would start in their country — during an accident, of course — and kill hundreds of thousands of their own people. Since human rights isn’t China’s strong suit and they figure they have too many people anyway, it would make things look more legit.

To make certain they come away clean, they’ll conspire with the World Health Organization, CDC, virologists around the world (including American virologists) and anyone else to spread the propaganda that the virus was spread by some kind of animal (bats, for example), or pangolins or even American soldiers. Doesn’t really matter what the story is, just so there’s enough deflection and distraction to gas light the planet.

And since they know how the virus reacts and what it is capable of, they can plan ahead. They will conveniently have more than enough PPEs and the ability to bring the virus under control fairly quickly in their country, but won’t say anything to the rest of the world until they’re pretty sure the killer bug has reached its tendrils around the globe.

To make certain the world forgets where the virus originated, it will use Democrats, American media and all social media to cover for them.

The timing will also be critical and strategically planned to cause the greatest impact while America will be undergoing one of the most divisive elections in history.

They have to prevent, let’s say, President Donald Trump, from being re-elected because he was the only president who ever gave China so much grief and exposed the nation for its massive corruption and cozy connections with huge American corporations, including Google, Twitter and Facebook, who could then control what the world can and cannot search for or see.

President Trump is a thorn, and four more years could likely have some serious lasting impacts regarding things like tariffs and revealing China’s money manipulation.

The Chinese government would need to get its lontime friend, Joe Biden, in office, over whom they have full control and use America’s own Democrats to support them and run additional cover by not calling it the Wuhan virus, but give it some fancy neutral name.

China will shut down its country, knowing full well the rest of the world will follow their lead, including the one country the virus was really targeted against, America. Knowing they have the Democrats on its side and knowing the Democrats are vehemently determined to do the exact opposite of what President Trump says or does, China could get America to lock up and use its own liberal politicians to help them destroy its nemesis financially.

It’s a price China is willing to pay for their long-term goals.

Now just suppose, China had the vaccine prior to the outbreak or was pretty close to getting one before it “accidently” released the virus. And just suppose the people who stood to make billions off the virus (the pharmaceutical companies) are working with China and getting China’s help to create a vaccine that ordinarily should take a decade, if not decades to achieve.

To make America buckle even more, the Chinese will use doctors who had worked and aided them in creating this “novel” virus. American doctors for example. Doctors who would demand the only way to stop and control the spread was not only to lock down the country like China, but demand that masks be worn indefinitely, masks made in China.

These doctors are to do all they can to keep the U.S. locked down for as long as feasibly possible. And China is pretty sure the Democrats will keep their heels pressed hard in the backs of its obedient citizens.

So while the world is plunged into utter chaos, China will be going quietly about its business and deflect any investigations into the origin of the virus. They won’t and don’t need to share anything with the world nor help in any way because, well, it’s China.

They continue to build their wealth, build their man-made islands and build the strength of their military. Their pandemic plan will also provide them with more intelligence by exposing America’s weak spots.

For example: how the populace can be easily controlled and manipulated, even more so than the Chinese population and with the assistance of the Democrats. They behave so well; they don’t even have to be hauled away and shot. That is unless you were one of the unlucky ones in the peaceful riots during the summer of love in 2020.

Armed with the knowledge of American’s shortcomings, hands in the pockets of American corporations, American politicians in their pockets, China will move onto its next phase. To take over our antiquated and very vulnerable power grid, water supplies and energy producing plants.

What the virus didn’t destroy, they’ll finish it up in other ways.

And the blame will fall on white supremacists, climate change, insurrectionists and of course, Russia, because Russia is responsible for everything.

And they’re all racists, even the climate.

I think it will make a good book.

On second thought, no one would believe it, even for fiction.

The author lives in Solvang.