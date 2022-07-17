What is Gov. Gavin Newsom talking about?

COURTESY PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom

“Arrogant” and “having no grasp on reality” are just two of the kinder descriptions for California’s Gavin Newsom, who passes himself off as a governor.

Never has someone who lives so deeply in his own mind display it so publicly with complete lack of personal awareness.

Gov. Newsom had the gall to run ads in Florida begging people (many who moved there to get away from him), to come to a state he claims is filled with a plethora of freedoms. Free to shoot up drugs al fresco, free to come Illegally from a foreign land and set up camp with free stuff, free to commit crimes and then go free, free to change your gender when you’re still trying to deal with new braces, free bail, free sidewalk, or free housing in public parks. Florida ranks No. 2 as the freest state, and tarnished California is No. 48. And I think that’s still too high on the list.

What’s Gov. Newsom talking about?

On the other hand, if you’re someone who works for a living and is trying to make ends meet and you’re not getting free handouts from Santa Newsom, you’re going to be paying, through the nose. And it really hurts when that happens.

Gov. Newsom ,fluffing up his own red carpet for 2024, thinks so highly of himself he’s convinced the country will embrace such a “charismatic leader.” He sees no problem to bestow upon the rest of the country what he’s imposed on Californians, which we all know are the highest taxes, highest gas prices, highest housing costs, highest rents, highest illegal immigrants, highest amount living in poverty, highest unemployment. And those are just the high points. I’m pretty sure residents in places like Missouri, Arkansas or Oklahoma witnessing these wonderful things Gov. Newsom bequeathed California would love to have them imposed upon their states.

Except for some of the very woke states like New York, Oregon or Washington, California is a national, and likely, global joke.

No one wants to be like California, and it’s never more evident as you watch the moving vans and loaded trucks flying across the border to drive on better highways, blowing their last bit of carbon emissions at the state. Since Gov. Newsom took office, he can proudly take credit for more people pouring out of the state in recorded U.S. history.

The old saying, “Go west, young man” has changed to “Go east — as far as you can.”

It is hard to imagine, but some people are so blinded by how in love they are with themselves they’re convinced they truly are something special. California is the trailblazer in showing how leading from the left is an enormous failure. We’re a mess.

And if President Joe Biden survives till 2024 and, God help us, runs again, or, if he bows out early and Vice President Kamala Harris succeeds him, and we’re left with Vice President Harris and Gov. Newsom as Democratic hopefuls in 2024 and one of them wins, the election will have to be so rigged Russian President Vladimir Putin would blush. We’ll be lucky if we make it another two years as it is.

It’s rich how Gov. Newsom, with a straight face, claims California is the freest state in the union. It’s free if you’re Gov. Newsom, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mark Zuckerberg, Google or Apple because rules don’t apply to them. And you know they’ll never be held accountable because the state is one humongous, corrupt, single-party political landfill.

Money floods the state’s coffers, then flies out the windows of Sacramento to places most people don’t even know, into the pockets of friends, buddy construction companies and unions. Billions squandered on stupid things like that darn bullet train that they’re still claiming will roll on down the tracks someday. Never going to happen.

Gov. Newsom promised a meager $400 to help with the high cost of fuel. That’s like four fill-ups these days. He talked about reducing or removing the gas tax and/or not raise it when the time came. But the greedy fingers of Democrats and the halls of Sacramento bulging with surplus tax dollars still raised the gas tax anyway, claiming they needed it. For what? Our roads still suck.

We’re at the bottom in school ranking, our streets grow filthier every day, and millions of foreigners flood to the sanctuary state, keeping wages down, overwhelming emergency rooms, filling the schools and shooting each other. Not one damn thing is working right.

With all the money going in all the wrong directions and Gov. Newsom begging people to come back, claiming he and California cares about business, he needs to change his hair gel. It’s befuddling his thinking. Florida also ranks No. 2 as the best place for doing business, and California is in last place. How can Gov. Newsom brag about that?

If a guy like Gov. Newsom thinks he’s what America is looking for, then his mind is truly warped. We shall see this fall just how much America wants to continue to embrace a woke nation who are determined to burn it to the ground.

It must be climate change that fogs the brain and makes Gov. Newsom and people like him think they’re doing the right thing. What else could it be?

