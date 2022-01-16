What is up with liberal justices?

COURTESY PHOTO

Carpinteria resident Diana Thorn is critical of the liberal justices of the Supreme Court for their comments related to COVID-19 mandates.

Editor’s note: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Thursday to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses with 100 or more employees. In a separate decision, the court voted 5-4 to uphold the mandate for certain healthcare workers. Carpinteria resident Diana Thorn submitted the following letter to the News-Press before Thursday’s rulings, but after the oral arguments that were heard on the two cases on Jan. 7. The letter writer’s focus is on the Jan. 7 comments by the three liberal justices, who voted Thursday to uphold both mandates.

What is up with the U.S. Supreme Court? On Jan. 7, the Supreme Court heard arguments about the constitutionality of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for private companies and healthcare workers. During the oral arguments, several of the justices asked relevant questions and gave accurate information.

However, the three liberal justices gave inaccurate information and made wild claims.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the worst offender. She claimed that “vaccines” stop COVID-19 from spreading, that the omicron variant is more deadly than the delta and that 100,000 children were in serious condition from COVId, while many are on ventilators. All of her statements were disproved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director (Dr. Rochelle Walensky), experts and state studies.

Justice Stephen Bryer also added factually incorrect statements.

He claimed that 100% vaccination rates would prevent 100% of new virus infections. He also claimed that there were “ 750 million new cases of the virus the day before the hearings.”

These statements were disputed as there have been many breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and there are only 350 million people in the United States.

Finally, Justice Elena Kagan added her misinformation. She said that vaccinated workers couldn’t transmit the virus despite numerous admissions from the CDC director that they could.

Going forward, how can we trust the U.S. Supreme Court when they give false information?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria