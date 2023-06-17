What Old Glory means to me

On Wednesday, we honored the flag — the day in 1777 when the Continental Congress approved the final design of 13 stripes and a circle of 13 stars.

For me, Old Glory is far more than a rectangular bit of cloth. Here is one reason why.

In 1988, my husband was awarded a Fulbright to teach American literature at Humboldt University, East Berlin. We lived behind the Berlin Wall for six months. I recall vividly, the times I would be walking along Unter den Linden, the main boulevard, and turning my head down a side street. I’d look for our U.S. Consulate — marked by the flag above its entry.

Every time I saw Old Glory, I would think to myself, “I am safe.” Safe in this foreign land simply at the sight of our flag and the Marines standing guard beneath her. Such a comforting scene for me as I found myself in the epicenter of Cold War geography. Among my most vivid memories, even after 40 years.

Celeste Barber

Santa Barbara