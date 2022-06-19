What really happened to Justin Bieber?

Everyone with a phone or computer has seen the mega-viral videos and photos of 28-year-old pop star Justin Bieber. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” he told his whopping 241 million Instagram followers last weekend. Mr. Bieber’s handsome face is drooping and lopsided; he “can’t smile,” his “nostril will not move,” and “there’s full paralysis” on the left side of his face.

The entertainer’s doctors diagnosed him with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a “rare neurological disorder” marked by facial palsy that is “caused by the varicella zoster virus” (which causes chickenpox in children and shingles in adults), according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

Media outlets around the world rushed to assure Beliebers (the celebrity’s massive global fan base) that the somber singer’s condition could not possibly have anything to do at all with experimental COVID-19 jabs.

EuroNews, which reaches an audience of 440 million homes in 160 countries, flatly declared there was “no link to COVID vaccination” associated with Mr. Bieber’s facial paralysis.

Dr. Anthony Youn, who bills himself as “America’s holistic plastic surgeon,” asserted to his nearly 4 million viewers on YouTube that it was “unreasonable” to raise concerns about COVID-19 jabs and Mr. Bieber’s plight, in large part because the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (where he says he found 62 cases of COVID-19 vaccine-linked RHS) is “unconfirmed and unvetted.” He dismissed those cases despite the fact that medical professionals have regarded the government-run VAERS database as a critical early warning system since 1990 and have credited its passive surveillance monitoring with “improving the quality of reported data and contributing significantly to safeguarding public health.”

As a research team noted in the peer-reviewed journal Pediatric Annals, “the investigation that resulted in the voluntary withdrawal of rotavirus vaccine was triggered by nine reports to VAERS of intussusception, eight of which had occurred within one week of the first dose of this vaccine.”

*Takeaway: An internet doctor who does boob jobs for a living is no more qualified than you or me to analyze the science, no matter how many degrees he lists after his name or how many views his videos rack up.)

The medical experts at Rolling Stone sneered at “anti-vaxxers” for “flipping out over Justin Bieber’s facial paralysis” and relied on an expert who cited “significant life stressors, such as a divorce or a move” as a more plausible cause of the pop star’s ills than anything related to COVID-19 shots. Left-wing Salon similarly seized on the story to paint COVID-19 vax critics as “conspiracy” spreaders.

HITC, a popular gaming, sports and movie website, proclaimed that any link between Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and COVID-19 shots had already been “debunked.” The “rumors are false,” its reporter asserted, because “there has been no clear evidence” of vaccine-induced RHS.

The truth is no one knows, and anyone who makes a definitive declaration one way or the other is 1) lying, 2) ignorant, 3) politically motivated, 4) paid off or some combination thereof. It doesn’t help that Mr. Bieber won’t be straightforward about whether he has been vaccinated for COVID-19, which vaccine(s) he has received and how many, if any, boosters he has received and when.

What we do know is that Mr. Bieber’s concert team implemented a vaccine requirement for attendees; Mr. Bieber reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in February; Mr. Bieber’s young and otherwise healthy wife, Hailey, suffered a mini-stroke when a blood clot traveled to her brain; blood clots are a rare but real side effect of COVID-19 vaccination; and researchers have been documenting a small but real number of incidents of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome as a possible result of either COVID-19 vaccination or “coexistence” with COVID-19 infection.

It is outright quackery to unequivocally deny that the experimental COVID-19 jabs might cause RHS, just as it was fake science and journalistic malpractice to deny or downplay the “rare” but real cases of COVID-19 jab-induced Bell’s Palsy. And it is a flat-out falsehood to claim, as University of Illinois Chicago epidemiologist Dr. Katrine Wallace tweeted, that Justin Bieber’s Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a “vaccine-preventable condition” that serves as a “great example (of) why vaccines are important.”

The truth is that a research team reported in the Journal of Neurology last November that varicella zoster virus-induced neurological diseases such as RHS “might be a possible event triggered by COVID-19 vaccination.” That’s the exact opposite of Wallace’s Twitter propaganda masquerading as unassailable “science.” The researchers were careful to emphasize the benefits of COVID-19 jabs because, well, we know what happens to anyone who dares challenge Big Pharma orthodoxy.

But despite that enormous pressure, the researchers urged more and continued study of the potential association between COVID-19 jabs and VZV reactivation — and recommended that clinicians “rapidly start … specific antiviral treatment” for patients who suffer neurological impairment after vaccination.

You can keep tabs on vaccine injury reports at openvaers.com/covid-data and read published scientific literature for yourselves at Pub Med. Do your own homework. Distrust all corporate media.

And always remember:

“Misinformation” is information they want you to miss. “Disinformation” is truth they dismiss.

