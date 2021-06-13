What we learned from Jackie Robinson

I have loved sports from the time I was a young lad in the ’50s. I was so glad to see Jackie Robinson break into baseball and then see so many young players in football and basketball to follow.

They were so great! It took a long time for so many of them to break the color barrier. Then they had to contend with too many simple, prejudiced minds.

But that integration enlightened my mind to the business world. A few sports owners opened up to these great players because the players were talented, exciting, and they increased the owner’s revenues! Corporate business owners want to make money! So they tend to hire the best people for the job description. No owner signs Tim Conway, when Hank Aaron is available.

Now, virtually every major sport is overwhelmingly dominated by minorities, for decades. We took too long for Satchel Paige, to our detriment. But we have come along way in many respects.

The lesson for me was to work hard at what you want to achieve: sports, entertainment, business, military, etc. I will never play pro baseball, but I can be a success in something else. You can’t skip school and be a business executive.

Families and education are No. 1 and No. 2. Jackie Robinson was No. 42.

Randy Rosness

Solvang