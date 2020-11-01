What went wrong? America faces that question

The outcome of this election was determined months ago, if not years. It’s between socialism and capitalism.

There’s no way to suppress the hate people have for President Donald Trump, and there’s no way for others to accept that Joe Biden is capable of running this country. So it doesn’t really make any difference what I or anyone says anymore. The votes have been cast, and we wait for the lawyers to take over.

But we did learn something more important other than what each candidate stands for. Something enormously critical to the future of America. What used to set us apart from the rest of the world was our freedom of speech and our freedom of the press. They no longer exist.

Supporters of President Trump have learned that even the slightest slip of the tongue could you land you in prison, lose your job, have you and have your family threatened, even with death. Or have protesters marching on your house and screaming profanities and death threats like the villagers of old with pitchforks looking for the monster.

Only these villagers have guns, and the press stands behind them. And the reason you’re being threatened and why they’re marching/protesting is simply because they don’t agree with you.

That’s OK. As it should be. But toss in the hatred toward police, burn down the city, loot and kill those you don’t like, and get support from your liberal mayors and governors by allowing it to happen, that’s the wrong part. And then have it reported as peaceful protests.

The media and lawmakers know they can get some people shaking their heads and asking themselves, maybe it was just bonfire and they were singing “kum ba yah.”

We learned that if you’re a conservative, you have no protection of any kind voicing your opinion. If you want to share your view on the major social media platforms, your voice can and will likely be shut down based upon trumped-up reasons over which you cannot argue.

The controllers of the social media are the decision makers of what they deem should be learned or they deem shouldn’t. Arbitrary verdicts.

And we learned they will use the Democrats in office to further perpetuate their narrative and twist it to confuse the uniformed public into thinking and ultimately believing there’s nothing to see here.

The proof that Joe Biden, with the aid of his son, had made millions working with Ukraine and China is pretty evident. The Bidens themselves can’t deny the emails because the evidence is right there in your face.

This was and is perhaps the biggest story in the last century since it involves a former vice president who is running for the highest office who had both feet buried deep in the muck of corruption. The tech giants and Democrats are just hoping to run out the clock. And if Mr. Biden wins, the investigation is over.

Just like Hillary, Obama, Comey and all the rest.

We learned that a reputable newspaper producing a story backed up with facts and hard data was reduced by the tech giants to being labeled as a tabloid and trashed and silenced by the left of this country. The left made certain to do everything in its power to shut out and minimize distribution of the story. This is the biggest lesson we learned. The most dangerous and the most lethal.

There is no longer any freedom of information. It is all being manipulated and hushed up or reproduced into something else. The reality that factual news can be suppressed so effectively by the tech companies colluding with the printed word in collaboration with democratic lawmakers is beyond frightening. It’s downright terrifying.

We learned we no longer have a free press, we no longer have journalists, we no longer have any idea what the truth is anymore. We are being fed what the tech giants want to feed us, and it’s up to us to drill down to the truth. And that has rapidly become impossible.

A few newspapers like this one still exist, but most people get their information online.

Most of their information comes from the likes of Facebook, which has become a self-appointed evangelist preaching the word of socialism while being the largest capitalist in the world.

Americans are being manipulated just like communist countries have been doing for centuries. And because these companies have grown to become such enormous monopiles, they have also become powerful enough to affect our elections.

The Russians, Chinese and any other country don’t have any of the power the Democrats want you to believe they have. The enemy is right here at our front door. The enemy against freedom of speech and freedom of the press has been growing right before our eyes. And this election has emerged from behind the curtain to display in plain sight what they are doing and how they’re doing it.

What once made us the greatest country on the planet is gone. Even if President Trump wins, this battle over our freedoms will never go away anymore.

The looming question for me is why? Why do so many want to undermine and destroy their home?

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.