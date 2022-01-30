What will they learn in school today?

PURELY POLITICAL, By James Buckley

By now, most of us have learned what kids are not learning in school today or any other day, and often they are the fundamentals of reading, writing, and arithmetic.

However, if you are among that still large group of parents who believe the modern schoolhouse is where actual learning takes place — and you may be right about that — here is a primer as to what is not only being taught but also and perhaps more importantly what seems to be stressed above all else.

The drift away from the fundamental three Rs begins early. Pre-schoolers are quickly introduced to picture books such as “And Tango Makes Three,” “My Rainbow,” “Phoenix Goes to School,” “When Aidan Became a Brother,” “Sparkle Boy,” “Call Me Tree,” “Red, a Crayon’s Story” and other similar material.

“And Tango Makes Three” is a picture book that tells the story of two male penguins – Roy and Silo – who apparently are desperate to raise a little penguin together. After discovering they can’t hatch a rock, the couple is given a fertile egg, snatched from a female penguin by a kindly zookeeper. The egg hatches and voila, Roy and Silo now have a “true” family as they raise the young penguin together. They call their new offspring “Tango” because “It takes two to make a Tango.”

“My Rainbow” is the tale of Trinity, an autistic trans-gendered little girl (boy?) whose desire is to have long hair just like his/her dolls. Trinity’s loving mother searches for just the right kind of wig for her son/daughter to wear, and, though she doesn’t come up with it right away after failing to find anything appropriate at her hair salon, bundles up various hairs and creates a unique “Rainbow” wig for Trinity.

“Phoenix Goes to School” is the heartwarming tale of a young transgender boy or girl (it’s not clear what sex he/she really is) who’s nervous about his/her first day in school because he/she is afraid of being bullied. “Just be yourself and always listen to your heart,” is his/her mom’s advice.

Then there is “Sparkle Boy,” another tale of — guess what? — a boy who likes “girlie” things. He loves bracelets and necklaces and things that glitter. His sister doesn’t approve and wants him to act more like a boy, but by the end of the illustrated book, she comes around to accept that when her brother goes out wearing his girlie finery, the love of his family overcomes the bullying he gets from his peers.

“Call Me Tree” sounds innocent enough, as it concerns a child who says he is like a tree… in that he doesn’t use specific male or female pronouns or other “gender-specific” words to describe himself. He “just is,” you know, like a tree. He began as a little seed and is growing into a big strong tree, so who needs “gender” if you’re a tree?

“Red, A Crayon’s Story,” is the sad tale of a blue crayon mistakenly labeled as red. Red crayon goes on to suffer an identity crisis, as all the other crayons call him red because that’s how he is labeled on the box. But he knows he really is blue. It’s a book about “finding one’s true self and being true to that inner self,” regardless of how you are labeled (assigned?).

All these books are recommended reading, and individual teachers can apparently pick and choose among these and many other children’s book options to read and study in class.

For Grades 3 through 6 (8 year-olds to 11-year-olds) the reading becomes more pointed: “Stonewall: A Building, An Uprising, A Revolution,” “PRIDE: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag,” “Julian Is a Mermaid,” “It Feels Good To Be Yourself; a Book About Gender Identity,” and so much more.

No doubt, many of the above-mentioned books were written and illustrated by people who’ve overcome personal experiences with bullying, gender confusion and the like, so I don’t mean to be unkind. But perhaps – particularly through elementary school – such subject matter could be curtailed and introduced at a later date? It’s worth a thorough discussion, and, at the very least, parents should be able to opt out of such readings.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll work with a Santa Barbara teacher who I have introduced as Teacher, and we’ll examine what may pass as a standard lesson plan for pre-K to second grade and third to sixth grades.

Teacher will then draw up a plan that she suggests could be a better path to beginning learning.

See you next week.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes questions or comments at jimb@substack.com.