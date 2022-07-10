What would Mr. Rogers say?

COURTESY PHOTO

Fred Rogers

Remember “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” that wonderful program for children by a man who truly understood and cared for them? If he could see what is happening with the indoctrination of our children today, his heart would be broken.

The destructive agenda that divides children by the color of their skin, to make them oppressed or oppressors. Creating an endless list of pronouns and making youngsters doubt the reality of their birth identities. Trying to separate children from their parents who love them, by secretly encouraging rebellion and dissatisfaction with who they are.

Daniel, the tiger hand puppet, said, “I’ve been wondering if I was a mistake.” How many children are being taught this today? Lady Evelyn replied, “I think you’re just fine exactly the way you are.” They then sang a duet as she encouraged him. Those who would make them feel less than who they are make the greatest mistake.

Also from Mr. Rogers: “What’s essential in life is invisible to the eye. Let’s make goodness itself attractive.” He respected childhood and in times of tragedy did his best to help children cope with the pain they witnessed and felt.

Where are parents and teachers whose duty is to teach, train and encourage children in truth? Children are a gift from God to be cherished and raised with love, respecting each one. As our companies and culture bow down to the destructive woke agenda, it is time to restore the values we used to hold dear.

Come on, parents, our only legacy is our children, and they are the only ones who may be able to restore our nation someday.

Gretchen Kieding

Solvang