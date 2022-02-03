Heart art benefits Friendship Center

“Wonder Heart” by Ginny Speirs.

“What’s Your Superpower?” is the theme for this year’s Festival of Hearts annual art auction to benefit Friendship Center, which provides adult day care.

Normally an in-person silent auction, “Festival of Hearts,” which this year marks its 23rd year, is asking participants to bid online due to the current omicron surge.

Bids are being accepted until 8 p.m. Saturday at www.friendshipcentersb.org/foh2022.

Local artists were asked to create heart designs that reflected interpretations of their superpowers. One original art piece features Wonder Woman, while another features a caped heart with the word “science” emblazoned on his torso.

“Science is a Superpower!” by Penelope Gottlieb.

“Believe in Magic” by Heidi Steinhilber.

Also available on the auction website are Valentine’s Day packages featuring a bottle of wine, a single rose bouquet in a modern cut vase, a dessert lemon loaf, a heart scarf, heart chocolates and a gift card.

Sponsor-a-Member is a direct donation to Friendship Center’s HEART program.

“The Sacred Heart of Art” by Stacie Bouffard.

“Piiti Party” by Cynthia Lee.

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser raise money for the HEART (Helping Elders at Risk Today) program, making it possible for low-income seniors with dementia and other age-related challenges to participate in the daily activities at the Friendship Center.

Since 1976, the center has provided compassionate, person-centered, innovative and engaging day programs for seniors, as well as respite and support for caregivers.

“To The Rescue” by Kat Foote.

There are two locations: 89 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito and 820 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, which is temporarily closed.

