When convicted felons are free to roam!

ADOBE STOCK

Unfortunately for California, our lived experience is a constant stream of Willie Hortons!

You remember Willie Horton, don’t you? Well, maybe you don’t, and that is our problem!

Willie Horton, according to history.com, was, in 1974, involved in the robbery and brutal stabbing murder of a 17-year-old gas station attendant, Joseph Fournier, in Lawrence, Mass.

Though Mr. Horton denies murdering the teenager, he was at the scene of the crime and was convicted of first-degree murder along with the other two men involved. Mr. Horton, who was 23 at the time, was incarcerated at a Massachusetts prison and given a life sentence. He began to serve out his time in prison, until he was approved for the prison’s furlough program.

When Mr. Horton was given a furlough in June 1986, he didn’t go back. While driving his nephew’s car without a license, he was pulled over. Instead of surrendering to police, he crashed the car and escaped, fleeing to Florida, then Baltimore.

In April 1987, he was arrested and convicted for entering a suburban Maryland home, attacking and tying up the male homeowner, raping the homeowner’s fiancée multiple times, and driving away with stolen goods.

By 1988, UPI reported, one in 10 state and federal prisoners had taken a leave from prison within the last year, and most states and the federal government allowed prisoners who were serving life terms to leave prison temporarily. The Willie Horton affair subsequently became a focal point in the Bush-Dukakis presidential race in 1988.

Here in California, we have countless Willie Horton stories to tell, but the press, for the most part, isn’t interested in detailing California’s scorched-earth policy as it pertains to telling convicted felons, “You are now free to roam about the country”!

Case in point? In 2018, Derrick Thompson was behind the wheel of a vehicle that was being pursued by law enforcement for erratic driving. It was in Montecito that Mr. Thompson ended up striking a pedestrian who suffered major injuries as a result.

While Mr. Thompson ended up fleeing from the wreck, his two companions along with 17 pounds of marijuana and some $20,000 in cash were recovered from the vehicle.

Mr. Thompson was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2020 for a violent felony (evasion from law enforcement causing injury, fleeing from a collision that caused serious permanent injury, and for possessing marijuana with the intent to sell). He should still have been in prison a few weeks ago, when instead, he was involved in another vehicle crash, after having run a red light. That resulted in the deaths of five women in Minnesota.

These women are dead for the same reason that Willie Horton was able to rape a woman multiple times back in 1987. That has to do with liberals being soft on crime!

However, here in California, we have become so progressive that we don’t let our felons and lifers out for a mere weekend furlough.

We let them out for good!

You can blame our state legislature and naive voters for our nearly endless streams of Willie Hortons and Derrick Thompsons, not to mention our California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for the five dead bodies in Minnesota. Voters were duped into passing Proposition 57, which allows the parole board to release “nonviolent” (they changed the definition of what constitutes nonviolent!) prisoners once they have served the full sentence for their primary criminal offense.

Before Prop 57, prisoners were often required to serve extra time by a sentence enhancement, such as those for repeat offenders.

Proposition 57 also allowed the Department of Corrections to reward prisoners’ good behavior with reduced sentences, and that, my friends, is why Mr. Thompson was free to kill five women in his second felony vehicular accident in less than five years.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.