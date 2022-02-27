When doctors become whistle-blowers!

In 2020, COVID-19’s primary target were people 70 and older, many of whom were especially vulnerable by way of infirmities and comorbidities, including those in nursing homes, congregant care facilities and hospice.

Nonetheless, some doctors and scientists, who specialize in data analysis, indicated that in 2020, there was a questionable spike in deaths from all causes. What does that mean? In most cases, if somebody dies in hospice or a nursing home, they were expected to die soon anyway. Hence, the morbid distinction without a difference among the frail and elderly was dying with COVID versus dying from COVID.

That was 2020.

2021 presents a different story.

As vaccines became widely available, maladies and deaths shifted to a younger demographic. Was it the virus or the vaccine that made younger people more vulnerable or susceptible to illnesses and deaths? That is, whereas the virus attacks our bodies, the vaccine affects our immune system response. Did it do so without consequences?

To answer these questions, let us consider the “Vaccine Adverse Reporting System” and “the vaccine injury court,” which subsequently pays out to approximately 60% of all claimants. Because vaccine manufacturers are shielded from direct liability, our government long ago set up this reporting system and court to settle with people who were injured or killed by way of vaccines. The court, to date, has paid out billions.

However, claims for injury and death arising from the COVID vaccine are being relegated to a different government program, known as the “Countermeasure Injury Compensation Measure,” which is denying almost every claim. Why is this suspect?

Several U.S. life insurance companies have recently revealed an overwhelming unexplained increase (40%) in “all-cause deaths” amongst 18 to 49-year-olds in the general population in 2021. According to industry experts, every 200 years there is a catastrophe that increases the rate of death by all causes upward of 10%. A 40% rise is unheard of.

Dr. Robert Malone, an internationally recognized scientist and physician who is credited with inventing the technology that drives the mRNA vaccines now being used to inoculate against COVID-19, published an article examining the implications behind this alarming 40 percent rise in deaths. He states the culprit may be the vaccines designed to guard against COVID.

What is worse is that three military physician “whistle-blowers” appeared during a panel discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, having to do with a significant increase in cancers, neurological and reproductive issues, and numerous other conditions in 2021 among men and women in the armed forces compared to the five-year average from 2016 to 2020. This is significant for several reasons, including the fact that most people in the military are young and fit, and because members of the military were subject to immense pressure to take the shots.

For example, the military diagnoses for neurological issues increased 10 times, from a five-year average of 82,000 to 863,000 in 2021. Hypertension increased 2,181%. Diagnosis of the Nervous System increased 1,048%. Multiple Sclerosis, a 680% increase. Breast cancer increased 487%. Myocardial infarction increased 269%. Miscarriages increased 300%. Bell’s palsy increased 291%. Congenital malformations increased 156%.

Female infertility increased 471%. Pulmonary embolisms increased 467%. Neurologic abnormalities increased 300%. Cancers increased 300%.

Dr. Malone believes these reports imply that the federal workplace vaccine mandates have driven what appears to be a true crime against humanity. Presumably, there’s a massive loss of life in workers who have been forced to accept a toxic vaccine at a higher frequency relative to the general population. Data analyst Jessica Rose, who holds a doctorate in computational biology with two post-doctoral degrees in molecular biology and biochemistry, said we could be looking at a government-imposed complete health disaster.

The law of unintended consequences strikes again?

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.