When truth is no longer self-evident

For many years, I have offered psychic predictions for the new year in a similar vein as the best supermarket tabloids. However, this year I must take a break, a psychiatric break that is, because the world we are living in is losing its perspective on truth and reality.

Milton Friedman predicted that if you put the government in charge of the Sahara desert, in five years we would run out of sand. This principle is applicable to the state of California and Santa Barbara County with respect to the legalization of marijuana.

Our state legislature approved a $100 million bailout of the industry that was struggling with state-imposed taxes and regulations — instead of lessening the taxes and the regulations! Santa Barbara County supervisors, for their part, ignored the expert who warned that the number of grows they were permitting in our county alone, would help oversaturate the California market, thereby collapsing the market price of the product, and, subsequently, the tax proceeds from the same. How much heartache and conflict in the hood could have been otherwise avoided if the supervisors had shown some constraint?

Regardless, our government will prove itself the only entity in the world that could not turn a profit from selling drugs.

“We know they are lying, they know they are lying, they know we know they are lying, we know they know we know they are lying, but they are still lying” is a quote often attributed to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. Author Rod Dreher writes in his book “Live Not by Lies” about our slide into totalitarianism, which includes additional insights from George Orwell’s “1984.” Mr. Orwell’s specific warning has to do with the foundation of totalitarian control, that having to do with “rejecting the evidence of your eyes and ears.” This is essential, because, as Mr. Solzhenitsyn warns, totalitarianism depends on an ideology of lies.

Accordingly, Mr. Dreher writes, “We are supposed to believe that “men have periods. The woman standing in front of you is to be called ‘he.’ Diversity and inclusion means excluding those who object to ideological uniformity (the cancel culture). Equity means treating persons unequally, regardless of their skills and achievements … ”

Hence, a nation founded on the cornerstone of “we hold these truths to be self-evident” are succumbing to living a lie that serves as an affront to common sense.

Speaking of lies, let us consider our withdrawal from Afghanistan, considered one of the worst debacles in the history of American foreign policy. President Joe Biden promised, read that lied, no less than 21 times that he would leave no Americans behind and claimed the withdrawal was a “tremendous success.” This despite leaving some $85 billion worth of our most sophisticated military equipment, leaving hundreds behind, while having to bring back the bodies of 13 American soldiers.

Regarding President Biden’s Build Back Better, we are supposed to believe that several trillion dollar tax-and-spend packages “won’t cost a dime” and that inflation is a sign of a recovering economy.

Moreover, while ignoring the backlog of cargo ships and the subsequent supply chain breakage, the focus of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is the height of overpasses, which he believes is a racist construct, a double entendre of epic stupidity for sure.

Will the American spirit that valued self-evident truths revive and return to its senses before it is too late with respect to all the lies being foisted upon us?

Lies involving climate change (it always changes!), COVID (two weeks to flatten the curve?), that modern society can live without the energy and the 6,000 products derived from fossil fuels, the ruse that all criminals are victims, all white people are racist, and that the homeless bear no responsibility for their fate.

Oh, America, only the truth can keep you free.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.