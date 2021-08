Inflation is rising. The U.S. national debt is headed to $45 trillion. Afghanistan is now under the control of the Taliban. The southern border is being invaded by criminals, drugs, gangs and sex traffickers. The energy sector is being destroyed.

Who is protecting America? Where is the president?

And is he capable of leading our nation? Is it time to apply the 25th Amendment and make a change?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria