Where is our democracy?

Upon waking up and driving my car to our post office, I was surprised to be driving over rainbow-striped crosswalks.

I knew I wasn’t in Isla Vista but in our rural township of Los Olivos, where traditional family values hold sway. No one had asked or informed the townspeople if they wanted their streets painted in colors promoting the LBGTQ+ agenda.

I learned that the local chamber of commerce, composed primarily of business owners living outside our town and led by a couple of gay activists, had directed Third District Supervisor Joan Hartman to have the crosswalks quickly and quietly painted. Supervisor Hartman clicked her heels and did their bidding, thereby forcing the agenda of a minority of business owners upon the rest of us.

At least our neighboring town’s Solvang City Council and the local high school’s board got to vote on whether they wanted their crosswalks rainbow-striped — and both voted “No”.

This is the kind of “in your face”, “down your throat”, “whether you like it or not” action that is becoming the norm in California. Where is the people’s right to be consulted and heard? Certainly not in this district.

Let your voice be heard.

Rolf Richter

Los Olivos