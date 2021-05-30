Where is the source?

In response to James Buckley’s commentary, “Missing the Trump era” (Voices May 23):

In the first paragraph, Mr. Buckley implies that some unnamed miscreants are claiming that 300, 200, 100 or 84 million people voted for President Biden. Is there a source for this, or is it some lame attempt at sarcasm?

In the second paragraph, he self-righteously asserts that he is one of the 75 million “real” voters who cast a ballot for Donald Trump. This is the most flagrant example of attempted voter fraud to date. Donald Trump received 74.2 million votes to President Biden’s 81.2 million. By what fraudulent scheme did Mr. Trump get nearly one million additional votes?

In regards to Mr. Buckley’s litany of imagined instances of voter fraud: Mr. Trump’s acolytes had filed 62 court cases on this matter and lost 61 times! This includes the U.S. Supreme Court where six of the nine justices were appointed by Republican presidents and three by Mr. Trump himself. Seven justices would not even hear the attempt to overrule the lower courts.

The two dissenting justices were Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. Judge Alito said he would be willing to hear the case, but would “not grant other relief.” Simply put, had the case been heard by the court, the likely vote would have been 9-0 against Mr. Trump.

So did anyone continue reading this editorial tour of The Twilight Zone? Why bother?

Robert Baruch

Yeosu, South Korea

(formerly of Goleta)