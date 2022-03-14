Where seals enjoy life

Mammals enjoys their stay at Carpinteria Seal Sanctuary

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Seals bask in the sun at the Carpinteria Seal Sanctuary.

Seals are seen splashing around — or sunbathing on the sand — at the Carpinteria Seal Sanctuary.

The sanctuary is an easy hike or bike ride from the Coastal Vista Trail.

If you stop on the bluffs above the preserve, you can watch seals sunbathe on the shoreline or quietly play.

Seals sunbathe at the sanctuary, which is home to nearly 100 adult seals.



At left, is a view of the Carpinteria Seal Sanctuary, popular with seals and human visitors. At right, visitors enjoy the sight of seals from the bluffs above the sanctuary. People are advised to bring binoculars and watch the seals from a respectable distance.

The sanctuary is a protected birthing habitat for harbor seals from Dec. 1 through May 31.

The Harbor Seal Preserve is home to almost 100 adult seals who give birth to their cubs along the Carpinteria shoreline. This is one of only four remaining harbor seal rookeries along the California coast.

The best viewing spot is marked with a sign and includes a bench for resting.

Visitors are advised to bring binoculars for the best view and are asked to be respectful and not try to approach the seals.

