Where the tacos are the stars

Taqueria La Unica is the latest restaurant to open on State Street

New Mexican restaurant Taqueria La Ūnica recently opened on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara restaurant, which opened April 3, is co-owned by brothers Carlos and Christian Luna.

“So far business has been amazing! We’ve had a line out the door since the first day, and we are so grateful for this community’s support,” Carlos Luna told the News-Press.

Taqueria La Unica is located at 3771 State St., and as its name suggests, it showcases the art of traditional Mexican street food, including tacos, alongside other popular taqueria mainstays.

“At Taqueria La Unica, you’ll find very traditional and authentic Mexican street food, like you find on the streets of Mexico,” Mr. Luna said. “At any given time, you can choose from 10 or more varieties and preparations of meats — from the more familiar Al Pastor (pork), Sirloin and Pollo Adobo (chicken) to styles you really don’t see very often in town, like Cabeza (beef’s head) Tripa (tripe), Labio (lips), Lengua (tongue) and more. So whether you want to try something new, or stick with the classics, there’s something for everyone here.

“Tacos are the star of the show here, and we encourage guests to be adventurous and try something new. In addition to the tacos, people are really loving our Volcanes, Costras and Alambres. And I highly recommend the house-made Horchatas and Agua Frescas,” said Mr. Luna.

The restaurant has received praise online.

“… some of the most savory tacos I have tasted in town. Great variety of meats for these street-style tacos, fresh ingredients, and amazing salsas to pair. Taqueria La Única is part of the Los Agaves family. The menu includes some other dishes as well. I will definitely be back to try more,” said Yelp reviewer, Eusebio C.

Mr. Luna noted, “Every Monday we are offering our Lunes del Rey special featuring $2 Al Pastor tacos all day, as well as Taco Tuesday specials, in addition to various menu specials that will change weekly. We also have a great outdoor patio that’s perfect for gathering with friends and family as the days are getting longer and warmer. We are excited to welcome everyone.”

Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Taqueria La Unica is currently hiring and is holding open interviews on Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. Applicants are asked to bring their resume.

You can follow the restaurant on Instagram at @taquerialaunica_sb.

