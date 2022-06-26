Home LocalVoicesOpinions-Letters Where were the voters?
Opinions-LettersVoices

Where were the voters?

by Santa Barbara News-Press Letters 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

If you did not vote June 7, why not? Those of us invested in Santa Barbara County need to know.

Something appears to be seriously wrong as indicated by the significantly, historically record breaking low voter turnout of 21% on election night of 234,212 registered voters.  

Historically in statewide, non-presidential primary years, 37% to 45% of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot. In presidential primary years, up to 58% of locals voted.  

Are most registered voters too busy packing up to leave “once golden California” for states not yet transformed, reinvented or part of the Third World?

Why did 79% of registered locals not vote?  I’m packing up, but I made time to study the candidates and cast my vote. Why not vote?

Denice Spangler Adams

Montecito

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More