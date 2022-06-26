Where were the voters?

If you did not vote June 7, why not? Those of us invested in Santa Barbara County need to know.

Something appears to be seriously wrong as indicated by the significantly, historically record breaking low voter turnout of 21% on election night of 234,212 registered voters.

Historically in statewide, non-presidential primary years, 37% to 45% of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot. In presidential primary years, up to 58% of locals voted.

Are most registered voters too busy packing up to leave “once golden California” for states not yet transformed, reinvented or part of the Third World?

Why did 79% of registered locals not vote? I’m packing up, but I made time to study the candidates and cast my vote. Why not vote?

Denice Spangler Adams

Montecito