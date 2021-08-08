Where’s the anger?

We should be upset about China’s restrictions on American freedoms

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

James Buckley writes that he doesn’t understand why President Joe Biden isn’t more upset about what the columnist sees as China’s involvement in starting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Purely Political, By James Buckley

First of all, a correction. Last week I made a mistake in my copy: Candace Owens did not found the “Brexit” movement; she founded the “Blexit” movement. Brexit, of course is what the vote in favor of Britain leaving the European Union is called. Blexit is the movement urging blacks to leave the Democratic Party.

Now to my main point: Why aren’t more people angry?

When the COVID-19 virus broke out in Wuhan … China … the folks in control in Wuhan were out en masse on the streets, milliseconds after the breakout, in their hazmat suits and fogging devices spraying Wuhan residents and confining them in their apartment buildings. We in the U.S. watched it all on TV with some bemusement.

Then the Communist Party in Beijing halted all interior flights within China but allowed all international flights (including any and all flights from Wuhan China) to continue to take place.

Then we, the deplorable MAGA voters, were told it was absurd, crazy, really out-of-line to point the finger of blame at the Wuhan Virology Lab that was performing gain-of-function experiments in the lab in Wuhan, China, on just the kind of virus that had exploded in Wuhan. We were assured that that “conspiracy theory” had been totally “debunked.”

Facebook, Google, Twitter, YouTube and a slew of smaller social media entities blacked out all “misinformation” promulgated by knuckle-dragging MAGA supporters, hinting that maybe, just maybe, the virus could have escaped from the Wuhan Virology Lab in Wuhan China and not the “wet market” 10 miles away from the Wuhan Virology Lab in Wuhan China. Or, of course, from a wayward bat some 1,500 miles from the site of contamination.

A leading female virologist who had worked in the Wuhan Virology Lab confirmed that those types of experiments were ongoing there, and she said that after studying COVID-19’s structure, she was almost positive it was man-made. It was likely, she determined during an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, that it was a leak from the Wuhan Virology Lab. She was blocked and blacked out by the U.S. government and by the grabbing-themselves-at-the-ankles-and-bending-over folks at Google, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The mainstream press dutifully followed suit (except for Fox Cable News) and censored all news and opinion that contradicted the official line of both the Chinese Communist Party and the U.S. government.

Then it was revealed that Dr. Anthony Fauci and his National Institutes of Science had actually given grants to the scientists at the Wuhan Virology Lab to study gain-of-function on bat viruses. Even that didn’t awaken the curiosity of a single “journalist”, other than those on the Fox News Channel.

The same people who’d found a “smoking gun” at the scene of every fake “breaking news” crime report about “collusion” between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that came out for three years, with no evidence whatsoever, were certain, without a shadow of doubt that there was nothing to see here, that it was “settled.” The Wuhan Virology Lab had nothing to do with the outbreak.

But then someone at The New York Times wrote a column and suggested that maybe, just maybe, experiments at the Wuhan Lab had something to do with the outbreak that began in Wuhan China.

What we know now is that the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Science, Dr. Fauci, the Wuhan Virology Lab and the Chinese Communist Party were involved in a massive coverup of each one’s culpability in the deaths of millions of people and in the destruction of economies on a scale second only to a world war.

And nobody’s angry?

Former President Donald Trump is upset, but why isn’t President Joe Biden? Or his cackling Veep Kamala Harris? Or Nancy “I’m Speaker of the House” Pelosi? Or U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer? Or Chinese-spy-loving smarmy U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell? Or U.S. Rep. Jerry “Stomach Stapler” Nadler?

Where’s the outrage? Where’s the anger?

Nearly two years after “flattening the curve,” we’re still wearing masks to buy bread or go to the movies. We now need “permission” to enter a stadium or join a crowd.

And nobody’s angry?

I don’t get it.

Evidence suggests that this entire lockdown-mask-wearing-keep-your-distance enterprise is a practice run for how to control large populations. After examining the results, the powers-that-be will have determined that Americans, like the rest of the world, will submit. They will do what they’re told.

Remember, you read it here first: in the not too distant future, there will be an “Environmental Emergency” declared, whereupon Americans will be required to, for example, drive less in order to “save the planet.”

We’ll be allowed to drive just one or two days a week “to flatten the curve” of dangerous carbon dioxide buildup (which, as a side note, living creatures could not exist without).

Then the same group of lying bureaucrats who can’t let go of mask mandates will bring out the charts and displays showing that indeed by driving less we did reduce carbon emissions by a whopping whatever. But that won’t be enough. Earth will continue to suffer unless and until we discontinue driving private vehicles altogether, or certainly no more than one day a week. Except for governmental employees, who will be allowed to continue to drive because their work will be deemed “essential.”

Oh, and commercial airline flights will also be severely curtailed.

An attack on cow flatulence will follow.

If we don’t work up some righteous anger soon, those unalienable rights we believed were protected by our Constitution — Freedom of Religion, Freedom of Assembly, Freedom of Speech and so many other liberties we take for granted – will soon be gone.

And remember too: It will be and has been the “progressives,” not the “deplorables,” who have eroded those freedoms.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes comments or questions at voices@newspress.com.